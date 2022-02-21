Business Khanh Hoa busy preparing for int’l tourism restoration Tourism businesses and authorities in Khanh Hoa province are swiftly making infrastructure and personnel preparations to welcome international tourists back as Vietnam is set to completely reopen to foreign travellers from March 15.

Travel Tourism surges in Tet in Mekong Delta Tourist arrivals to the Mekong Delta was on a surge during the first days of the Tiger Year, signalling a good start for the region’s tourism industry heavily hit by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Society Tourism in Hanoi to reflect changing trends in 2022 To meet tourists’ demands and needs in 2022, many new breakthrough products will be on offer when borders reopen, according to the director of the Hanoi Department of Tourism Dang Huong Giang.

Destinations Cherry blossoms warm up Da Lat's winter While spring atmosphere still lingers in the Central Highlands city of Da Lat, cherry blossom begins blooming, painting the city landscape in pink. Known commonly as sour cherry or wild Himalayan cherry, these cherry trees thrive in a temperate climate. In early winter, the trees typically shed all their leaves, then hibernate about two weeks before blooming for around one to two months.