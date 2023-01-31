Society Military training aircraft crashes in Yen Bai A military jet of the Air and Air Defence Force crashed when landing in a training session at 12:27pm in the northern province of Yen Bai on January 31, after taking off at 12:09pm.

Society Action plan issued to accelerate national anti-corruption strategy building Deputy Prime Minister Le Minh Khai, head of the steering committee on building the national anti-corruption strategy by 2030, has signed a decision on the issuance of the committee’s action plan.