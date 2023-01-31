Improved transport seen in travel stats over holiday season
Illustrative photo (Source: VNA)Hanoi (VNA) - During seven days of the Lunar New Year Festival (Tet), the transport capacity and quality of road transport services improved drastically, said an official at a January 31 meeting of the Ministry of Transport.
Tran Bao Ngoc, Director of the ministry's Transportation Department, informed the results in a series of statistics recorded during the holiday.
Accordingly, 104 trains moved on the tracks with 188,487 passengers served, up nearly 137% and 196% from the same period last year, respectively.
Meanwhile, Vietnamese airlines transported 967,000 passengers and 1,550 tonnes of goods, annual increases of 60.7% and 28.4%. Domestic port passenger and goods throughputs were recorded at 177,755 and 441,504 tonnes respectively.
As heard at the meeting, in January, the numbers of commodities and people transported by road, rail, and waterway amounted to some 203 million tonnes and 341.7 million, up by 16.2% and 34.7% against 2022.
Although transportation activities were vibrant, traffic order and safety were still guaranteed, with the number of accidents decreasing sharply with the drop in traffic over Vietnam’s largest holiday festival at Tet./.