Society Vietnamese studies expert Lokshin passes away Grigory Mikhailovich Lokshin, a well-known Russian expert in Vietnamese studies, passed away on September 7 following a long period illness, He was 84.

Society Programme helps boost Cambodia – Vietnam tourism cooperation The Cambodian Ministry of Tourism hosted a programme themed “Cambodia Night” in the framework of the 16th Ho Chi Minh City International Tourism Expo (ITE HCMC 2022) on September 8 to promote its tourism connection with Vietnam.

Society Vice President joins ethnic minority students at mid-autumn festival Vice President Vo Thi Anh Xuan joined students of an ethnic minority boarding school in the northern mountainous province of Yen Bai at a mid-autumn festival on September 8 night.

Society More funding sent to Cuba to address oil facility fire The Vietnam-Cuba Friendship Association on September 8 handed over cash donations worth 392 million VND (16,600 USD) to the Cuban Embassy in Hanoi to address the aftermaths of the recent oil storage facility fire in Matanzas.