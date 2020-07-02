Business Infographic Vietnam's trade surplus tops 4 billion USD Within the first six months of this year, Vietnam has posted a trade surplus of over 4 billion USD.

Business Vietnam, Japan seek to expand bilateral trade ties Minister of Industry and Trade Tran Tuan Anh and Japanese Minister of State for Economic and Fiscal Policy Nishimura Yasutoshi has had a phone discussion on ways to facilitate two-way trade as well as the significance of border trade and the CPTPP to post-epidemic economic recovery in the region and the world.

Business Footwear sector to improve supply chain to take advantage of EVFTA Vietnam’s leather and footwear industry should improve its supply chain performance to take advantage of the milestone trade deal that the country has signed with the EU and to recover from the effects of the COVID-19 crisis, speakers said at a recent international footwear conference.