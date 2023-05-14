Business Halal industry to boost Vietnam’s links with Muslim countries: official With sound partnerships with Muslim-majority countries, the Halal industry will become an important field of cooperation, helping further promote Vietnam’s substantive ties with such partners and contribute to common development and prosperity, said former Deputy Foreign Minister Pham Quang Hieu.

Videos Hai Duong works to ensure smooth lychee sales The northern province of Hai Duong has been taking actions to promote lychee sales, as the specialty fruit of its Thanh Ha district is ripening in the latter half of May.

Business Newly registered businesses peak in April The number of new businesses set a record high in April at over 15,900, according to the General Statistics Office of Vietnam.

Business Vietnamese farm produce introduced at largest agri-food fair in Northern Ireland Vietnamese agricultural products have been introduced at Balmoral Show 2023, Northern Ireland's largest annual agri-food fair that took place from May 10-13 at Balmoral Park of Lisburn city.