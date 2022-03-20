Travel Luxurious tourist railway carriage to reopen from April 1 The Vietage, a high-end tourist railway carriage, will be reopened to travellers on the route between Da Nang city and Quy Nhon city of Binh Dinh province from April 1, according to the Vietnam Railways Corporation (VNR).

Destinations Infographic Ha Long Bay, Cu Chi Tunnels among ten adventurous tourism places in Southeast Asia The travel magazine The Travel has listed Ha Long Bay in the northern coastal province of Quang Ninh and Cu Chi Tunnels in Ho Chi Minh City among the ten must-visit epic and adventurous places in Southeast Asia.

Travel Vietnam now has easiest entry requirements in SEA: travel website An article posted on the travel website Traveloffpath.com on March 17 highlighted the entry requirements that Vietnam is applying in the new normal context, saying Vietnam now seems to be the easiest country to enter in Southeast Asia.