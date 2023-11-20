The inauguration for the Bear Rescue Centre Vietnam is held by the Animals Asia Foundation in partnership with the Forest Protection Department under the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development.

The centre includes a veterinary hospital and various zones for bear food preparation, awareness education, and waste treatment, among others along with other infrastructure.

The Animals Asia Foundation has provided 10.5 million USD in non-refundable aid for this effort.

The facility has received three bears to care for.

The new facility's construction was started in 2022 and it aims to put an end to bear bile farming by late 2026.

There are more than 300 bears being held in farms across the country, according to the Animals Asia Foundation./.

VNA