The new headquarters of the Central Committee of the Cambodian Veterans’ Association . (Photo: VNA)

Phnom Penh (VNA) – The new headquarters of the Central Committee of the Cambodian Veterans’ Association (CVA), funded by the Vietnamese Ministry of National Defence, was inaugurated and put into use in Kien Svay district, the Cambodian province of Kandal on January 4.



The event was part of activities marking the 45th anniversary of Cambodia’s victory over the Pol Pot genocidal regime (January 7).



In his speech, Vietnamese Ambassador to Cambodia Nguyen Huy Tang hailed achievements made by the CVA over the past 16 years under the sound leadership of President of the Cambodian People's Party (CPP) Samdech Techo Hun Sen, who is also Chairman of the Supreme Advisory Council of the King of Cambodia and CVA President; as well as tireless efforts by Senior Minister Gen. Kun Kim, who is also CVA Vice President and Secretary General, to improve material and spiritual well-being of Cambodian veterans.



He said Vietnam always considers Cambodia's success as its own and attaches importance to the close-knit solidarity and friendship between the States, Governments, defence ministries and people of both countries.



The new building of the CVA Central Committee holds great significance, serving as tangible evidence of the robust solidarity, friendship and cooperation between the two defence ministries and veterans' associations in particular, he said.



He wished for further support from the Cambodian Government, the CVA and the specialised committee responsible for searching, collecting, and repatriating remains of Vietnamese voluntary soldiers who sacrificed their lives in Cambodia during the wartime.



Reflecting on the CVA's achievements since its inception, Gen. Kun Kim particularly praised its foreign affairs activities, including the annual exchange that facilitates the sharing of experience between the two veterans' associations.



The building's construction started on November 25, 2018 and was completed on October 28, 2019 at a total cost of 758,200 USD, with 558,200 USD contributed by the Vietnamese defense ministry.



Covering an area of nearly 2,400 sq.m, the three-story structure holds 17 functional rooms.

On the occasion, Gen. Kun Kim conferred the prestigious Royal Order of Monisaraphon of Cambodia upon Ambassador Tang./.