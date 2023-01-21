Society Vietnamese family traditions in the Lunar New Year festival Family reunion is a long-standing tradition during the Lunar New Year (Tet), the biggest holiday celebration of the year for the Vietnamese people.

Society Ho Chi Minh City - Unique tourism destination in the south With a history spanning more than 300 years, the southern metropolis of Ho Chi Minh City has strived to become a dynamic and attractive destination for both domestic and foreign guests.

Society More activities welcome Lunar New Year overseas The Vietnamese Embassy in Russia has freshly organised a get-together with musical performances, a lucky draw, and a firework display to celebrate the upcoming Lunar New Year Festival (Tet) – Vietnam’s biggest and longest annual traditional festival.

Society Winner of logo design contest marking Vietnam-Singapore diplomatic ties announced The winner of the contest to design a commemorative logo for the 50th founding anniversary of Vietnam-Singapore diplomatic ties and the 10th anniversary of strategic partnership was honoured at an award ceremony held in both face-to-face and online forms in Hanoi on January 19.