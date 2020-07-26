Society Over 190 Vietnamese citizens brought home from Japan Relevant agencies of Vietnam, the Vietnamese Embassy in Japan, and the Vietnam Airlines on July 25 coordinated with Japan’s competent agencies to bring home more than 190 Vietnamese citizens from the country.

Society Over 340 Vietnamese citizens flown home from Canada Relevant agencies of Vietnam, the Vietnamese Embassy in Canada, and the Vietnam Airlines on July 25 coordinated with Canadian competent agencies to bring home more than 340 Vietnamese citizens from the country.

Society Six held for organising illegal entry Police in the northwestern province of Quang Ninh said on July 25 that they have detained and started legal procedures against six people from Mong Cai city for organising illegal entries into Vietnam.

Politics Corruption fight increasingly drastic, effective: top leader The fight against corruption in the recent time hasn’t been stagnant or slack but increasingly drastic and effective, Party General Secretary and State President Nguyen Phu Trong said at the 18th session of the Central Steering Committee for Anti-Corruption in Hanoi on July 25.s