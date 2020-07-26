Incense tribute paid to Vietnamese, Lao martyrs in Vientiane
The Embassy of Vietnam in Laos and the Lao National Veterans Federation together paid an incense tribute to Vietnamese and Lao fallen soldiers at Ban Keun monument in Thoulakhom district, Vientiane province on July 26.
The Embassy of Vietnam in Laos and the Lao National Veterans Federation together pay an incense tribute to Vietnamese and Lao fallen soldiers at Ban Keun monument in Thoulakhom district, Vientiane province on July 26. (Photo: VNA)
Vientiane (VNA) – The Embassy of Vietnam in Laos and the Lao National Veterans Federation together paid an incense tribute to Vietnamese and Lao fallen soldiers at Ban Keun monument in Thoulakhom district, Vientiane province on July 26.
Marking the 73rd anniversary of Vietnam War Invalids and Martyrs Day (July 27), the event brought together Vietnamese diplomats, people, Buddhist dignitaries and investors living in Laos; representatives from Vientiane administration; and Lao veterans.
Speaking at the event, Vietnamese Envoy to Laos Trinh Thi Tam said the event provides an opportunity for Vietnamese living in Laos as well as Lao people to commemorate soldiers who sacrificed their lives for the two countries’ independence and freedom, and to recall how they had stood side by side to fight enemies, reunite and construct the nation.
She said 74 years ago, this area saw 28 Vietnamese and Lao soldiers falling bravely during an attack to the stronghold of Phonehe in Keun village, Thoulakhom, which was ultimately victorious.
The victory was significant to Vietnam – Laos joint military force at the early days of the two countries’ struggles for independence.
Tam emphasised that the two countries' people are forever grateful to the fallen soldiers, saying today’s generations will uphold their indomitable spirit to develop the two nations and nurture the Vietnam-Laos great friendship, special solidarity and comprehensive partnership./.