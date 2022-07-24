Representatives of Lam Dong province’s Department of Culture, Sports and Tourism give flowers to tourists from the Republic of Korea. (Photo: VNA)

Lam Dong (VNA) – A charter flight carrying 141 passengers from Incheon of the Republic of Korea (RoK) landed safely at Lien Khuong International Airport in the Central Highland province of Lam Dong on July 23.



This is the first international flight to Lam Dong’s Da Lat city after more than two years of hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic.



After landing, the passengers and crew members on the flight KE9475 operated by Korean Air were welcomed and presented gifts and flowers by the provincial Department of Culture, Sports and Tourism as well as organisers of the programme. This activity is part of an effort to promote the image of Da Lat as a safe, potential and distinctive destination for Korean tourists in particular and international tourists in general.



The tourists plan to stay in Da Lat city for five days. They will experience golf tours and visit tourist attractions in the locality.



More charter flights to Da Lat are expected to be organised from now until the end of this year./.