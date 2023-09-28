Illustrative image (Photo: Shutterstock)

Hanoi (VNA) – An incident occurred on the Asia-Africa-Europe 1 (AAE-1) undersea communication cable, affecting Internet connection from Vietnam to Singapore from September 27 morning, a representative from an internet service provider (ISP) in Vietnam announced on September 28.

AAE-1 was the first undersea cable system connecting all regions of Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe with the lowest latency between those regions. AAE-1 is connected to the world's largest data centres. It was put into operation in July 2017 to improve the quality of internet connections towards Europe and the Middle East, and at the same time added capacity and backup to connections to Hong Kong (China) and Singapore.

Currently, the cause of the incident on the AAE-1 cable has not been determined. ISPs in Vietnam have not received any notice of expected repair and troubleshooting plans from units that manage the cable.

Previously, the undersea cable line connecting the Southeast Asia-Pacific region called Asia Pacific Gateway (APG) also had problems, causing disruption of internet transmission services on the route. APG is one of the undersea cable lines that transmit large-capacity internet connections from Vietnam to the world. In late January 2023, APG encountered a problem on the S9 branch. The complete restoration of the undersea cable line was disrupted many times due to new errors arising on branches S7 and S9./.