Society Activities planned to mark 30th anniversary of child right convention Various activities will be held in Hanoi and Ho Chi Minh City to mark the 30th anniversary of the UN Convention on the Rights of the Child.

Society Vietnam – Russia friendship gathering held in Hanoi A Vietnam – Russia friendship gathering took place in Hanoi on November 12, towards the 70th anniversary of bilateral diplomatic ties.

Society Programme to provide clean water for mountainous areas Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc has approved a programme on searching for underground water resources to supply mountainous areas and areas facing shortages of water.

Society Two die, one go missing due to storm Nakri Two persons died while preparing for storm Nakri and one went missing due to the storm as of 17:00 on November 12, according to the office of the Central Steering Committee on Natural Disaster Prevention and Control.