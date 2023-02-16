Business Reference exchange rate up 5 VND The State Bank of Vietnam set the daily reference exchange rate at 23,636 VND/USD on February 16, up 5 VND from the previous day.

Business Korean firms interested in investing in Long An Authorities of Long An southern province held a working session with a delegation from Yangsan city, Gyeongsangnam-do province of the Republic of Korea led by Mayor of Yangsan city Na Dong-yeon on February 15.

Business RoK firms learn about Ha Nam’s investment environment A working delegation from the Chamber of Commerce and Industry of Seongbuk district, Seoul city of the Republic of Korea (RoK), visited and held a session with People’s Committee of northern Ha Nam province to learn about its investment environment.