Business EU enterprises interested in Da Nang’s investment climate: Ambassador Enterprises from the EU are very interested in the investment environment of Da Nang and wish to cooperate with the central city in the fields of education and training, green energy, and environmental protection, said Ambassador and Head of the European Union (EU) Delegation to Vietnam Julien Guerrier on December 13.

Business Measures sought to promote, expand export markets for Southeastern region The Ministry of Industry and Trade and the People's Committee of the southern province of Binh Duong on December 13 organised a conference to promote trade and expand import-export markets for the Southeastern region.

Business ADB projects Vietnam’s 2024 GDP growth at 6% The Asian Development Bank (ADB) has forecast Vietnam's Gross Domestic Product (GDP) at 6% for 2024, according to the Asian Development Outlook (ADO) released on December 13.

Business Vietnamese social impact businesses meet Representatives of social impact businesses (SIB), State agencies, investors and financial intermediaries gathered on December 12 at the SIB Connect 2023 – an annual festival of the SIB ecosystem - to share initiatives and experience, and discuss challenges and opportunities for the ecosystem’s development.