Increasingly important role of Vietnamese women in new era
Throughout history, Vietnamese women have asserted a key position in the cause for national defence, construction, and development. They are increasingly knowledgeable, healthy, active, and creative, enjoy a cultural lifestyle, have a benevolent heart, express care for society and the community, participate in socio-political activities, hold many positions of responsibility in the State apparatus
Female soldiers in the 2nd team of the Level 2 Field Hospital No 1 of the Vietnam Peacekeeping Department set off to South Sudan on October 15, 2018 at Tan Son Nhat International Airport in Ho Chi Minh City. (Photo: VNA)
The “golden girls” of Vietnamese football celebrate winning the women’s football final at SEA Games 31 on May 21, 2022 at Cam Pha Stadium in Quang Ninh province. (Photo: VNA)
Most of the workforce in Vietnam’s garment industry are women. (Photo: VNA)
Delegates take part in the Ao Dai (long dress) parade, “I love Vietnamese Ao Dai”, by bicycle through the streets. (Photo: VNA)
Female soldiers participate in UN peacekeeping operations. (Photo: VNA)