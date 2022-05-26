Incumbent, former officials of Da Nang, Quang Binh disciplined
Party General Secretary Nguyen Phu Trong on May 26 chaired a meeting of the Party Central Committee’s Secretariat to consider disciplinary measures on an official of Da Nang city and a former official of Quang Binh province.
After looking into proposals of the Party Central Committee's Inspection Commission, the Secretariat found that Le Minh Trung, in his capacity as member of the Da Nang Party Committee's Standing Board, Deputy Secretary of the Party delegation and Standing Vice Chairman of the municipal People's Council, has violated the rules on "things that Party members must not do" and the Marriage and Family Law, which has caused negative public opinions and affected the prestige of the Party organisation, State agencies and Party members.
After looking into proposals of the Party Central Committee’s Inspection Commission, the Secretariat found that Le Minh Trung, in his capacity as member of the Da Nang Party Committee’s Standing Board, Deputy Secretary of the Party delegation and Standing Vice Chairman of the municipal People’s Council, has violated the rules on “things that Party members must not do” and the Marriage and Family Law, which has caused negative public opinions and affected the prestige of the Party organisation, State agencies and Party members.
The Secretariat decided to strip Trung of all his positions in the Party.
The other is Dinh Quy Nhan, former member of Quang Binh province’s Party Committee and former Director of the provincial Department of Education and Training.
While holding these positions, Nhan violated the principle of democratic centralism and working rules, the regulations on “things that Party members must not do” and the one on power control in personnel work.
He also abused his power and position, and deliberately acted counter to the Party’s regulations and the State’s laws on recruitment, the Secretariat said, noting that his violations have caused serious consequences and harmed the prestige of the Party organisation, the provincial education sector and Party members.
Therefore, the Secretariat decided to expel Nhan from the Party.
The Secretariat also requested relevant agencies to take administrative measures on the two individuals./.