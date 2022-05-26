Politics Vietnam, Israel convene fourth political consultation Assistant Minister of Foreign Affairs Do Hung Viet and Israel Ministry of Foreign Affairs’ Political Director Alon Bar co-chaired the fourth political consultation conference between the two ministries via videoconference on May 26.

Politics NA deputies spend all day debating draft laws Legislators debated a number of draft laws on May 26, the fourth day of the third session of the 15th National Assembly.

Politics Congratulations to new leaders of Philippines President Nguyen Xuan Phuc and Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh on May 25 sent their letters of congratulations to Ferdinand Romualdez Marcos who was proclaimed the next President of the Philippines.

Politics PM receives President of Paris-based Pasteur Institute Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh has proposed that the Pasteur Institute in Paris and the Pasteur Network continue to support and coordinate with Vietnam in promoting medical research, especially on COVID-19 and post-COVID issues, as well as emerging and re-emerging infectious diseases.