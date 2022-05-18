Politics Top Vietnamese legislator’s official visit to Laos a success: Lao NA Vice President Vietnamese National Assembly (NA) Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue’s official visit to Laos from May 15-17 at the invitation of his Lao counterpart Xaysomphone Phomvihane has wrapped off successfully, said Permanent Vice President of the Lao NA Sounthone Sayachac.

Politics ☕ Afternoon briefing on May 18 The following is a brief review of the day’s events as reported by the Vietnam News Agency on May 18.

Politics Lao media highlight Vietnamese NA Chairman’s visit Major newspapers of Laos such as Pasaxon, PathetLao Daily, Vientiane M,ay and Vientiane Times have frontpaged news and photos on Vietnamese National Assembly Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue’s activities during his Laos trip, as well as articles spotlighting the visit’s significance to the Vietnam-Laos ties.

Politics Vietnam targets sustainable urban development The implementation of the Politburo’s resolution on planning, building, managing and developing Vietnamese urban areas sustainably by 2030 with a vision towards 2045 was tabled for discussion at a conference in Hanoi on May 18.