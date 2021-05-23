Incumbent, former top officials head to polls in Hanoi
Party, State and Government officials, both incumbent and former, headed to the polls in Hanoi on May 23 morning, along with voters across the country, to cast their votes to select deputies to the 15th National Assembly (NA) and People’s Council at all levels in 2021-2026 tenure.
Among them were former Politburo member and former NA Chairwoman Nguyen Thi Kim Ngan, former Politburo member and former standing member of the Party Central Committee’s Secretariat Tran Quoc Vuong, Politburo member and Head of the Party Central Committee’s Commission for Organisation Truong Thi Mai, Politburo member and Deputy Prime Minister Pham Binh Minh, Politburo member and Minister of Public Security To Lam and Politburo member and Chief Justice of the Supreme People’s Court Nguyen Hoa Binh.
Party General Secretary Nguyen Phu Trong comes to vote at Polling Station No.4 in Nguyen Du commune, Hanoi's Hai Ba Trung district. (Photo: VNA)
Politburo member and Deputy Prime Minister Pham Binh Minh casts a ballot in Lieu Giai commune, Hanoi's Ba Dinh district. (Photo: VNA)They were among the first in the capital city to cast their own votes and exercise their rights and duties as a citizen after the elections officially started at 7am.
The entire city looks fresh and vibrant with banners, posters, flowers and flags seen everywhere, from small alleys to main streets to welcome the most important political event of the year.
Stringent preventive measures against COVID-19 are put in place in all polling stations city-wide. Temperature check, hand sanitisers and face masks are provided in every station along with a health worker.
A separate area has been also set up in each polling station for voters with body temperature of more than 37 Celsius degree or those under medical monitoring./.