Politics President Nguyen Xuan Phuc joins HCM City voters in elections President Nguyen Xuan Phuc and his wife joined others voters in Cu Chi town of Cu Chi district, Ho Chi Minh City, in casting ballots on May 23 morning to select deputies to the 15th National Assembly (NA) and all-level People’s Councils for 2021-2026.

Politics Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh casts ballots in Can Tho Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh attended a ceremony to start the elections of deputies to the 15th National Assembly and People’s Councils at all levels in the 2021-2026 tenure and cast his vote at the voting unit No 18 in the southern city of Can Tho on May 23 morning.

Politics Voting begins in 80,000 voting units nationwide Voting began at 7am May 23 across around 80,000 voting units nationwide in the elections of deputies to the 15th National Assembly and People’s Council at all levels in the 2021-2026 tenure.