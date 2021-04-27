Society Infographic Quang Ninh tops public administration performance index The northern province of Quang Ninh was ranked top in the 2020 PAPI report, which offers an overview of provinces’ performance through measuring the satisfaction of their citizens, with an aggregate dimensional performance score of 48.881.

Society Infographic 8 “Gs” in new strategic viewpoint on development of Mekong Delta At a conference reviewing the three years of implementation of Government Resolution 120 dated November 17, 2017 on climate resilient and sustainable development of Mekong River Delta, Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc talked about a new strategic viewpoint involving eight “Gs” on the development of the region.

Society Infographic Multidimensional poverty line for 2022-2025 Decree No. 07/2021/ND-CP of the Government on multidimensional poverty line for the 2022-2025 period takes effect on March 15, 2021.