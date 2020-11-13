ASEAN Lao media highlight 37th ASEAN Summit and related meetings Lao newspapers devoted their front pages of November 13 editions to highlighting the 37th ASEAN Summit and related meetings, with a focus on appreciating the role of Vietnam, as ASEAN Chair in 2020, and ASEAN’s efforts to fight COVID-19 and boost economic recovery.

ASEAN Singaporean PM calls for stronger economic ties between ASEAN, key partners ASEAN countries and their key partners should deepen economic cooperation and maintain connectivity to rebound from the COVID-19 pandemic, Singaporean Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong has said.