World Singapore launches first brain bank Singapore’s first national brain bank has been launched with the aim of becoming a research repository for brain and spinal cord tissues from donors.

World Thailand works to reduce marine garbage volume Thailand’s ranking in production of the world’s marine garbage volume has improved due to a remarkable decrease in the amount of single-use plastic and foam containers, reported the National News Bureau of Thailand (NNT).

ASEAN Philippines: SEA Games tickets free for almost sport events The organising board of the Southeast Asian Games 30 (SEA Games 30) announced that most of the sports events and the closing ceremony will be opened for the public for free in order to ensure that many Philippine people will enjoy the biggest regional sport event.

World Singapore orders Facebook to correct article Authorities in Singapore have ordered Facebook to correct an article on a fringe news site containing "scurrilous accusations" of election rigging.