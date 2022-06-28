Business Hai Phong attracts more foreign direct investment in H1 The northern city of Hai Phong has attracted 755.75 million USD in foreign direct investment (FDI) to local industrial parks (IPs) and economic zones (EZs) in the first half of 2022, raising total FDI there to 22.07 billion USD.

Business Local enterprises lack materials due to China's 'Zero COVID' policy While many exporters and producers had orders for 2022, they are worried about a possible shortage of production materials because of supply disruptions from China.

Business Room remains to boost Vietnam-Hungary cooperation: official Although substantial results have been achieved between Vietnam and Hungary in terms of economic cooperation, it is still not really commensurate with the potential of the two sides, Deputy Prime Minister Le Van Thanh has said.