Solar cells (Photo: VNA) Hanoi (VNA) - The



The application was filed by the Mundra Solar PV, Jupiter Solar Power, and Jupiter International, through the Indian Solar Manufacturers Association (ISMA). They claimed that the panels from the three countries are sold at unfairly low prices, causing damage to domestic manufacturers.



The period under investigation is from July 2019 to December 2020, on solar panels coded 8541.40.11 and 8541.10.12.



The Indian ministry held that the prices of solar panels from China, Thailand, and Vietnam exceed net export prices significantly, indicating the dumping of these products in India. - The Indian Ministry of Commerce and Industry has announced the initiation of an anti-dumping probe into solar cells originating from China , Thailand, and Vietnam, according to the Ministry of Industry and Trade (MoIT).The application was filed by the Mundra Solar PV, Jupiter Solar Power, and Jupiter International, through the Indian Solar Manufacturers Association (ISMA). They claimed that the panels from the three countries are sold at unfairly low prices, causing damage to domestic manufacturers.The period under investigation is from July 2019 to December 2020, on solar panels coded 8541.40.11 and 8541.10.12.The Indian ministry held that the prices of solar panels from China, Thailand, and Vietnam exceed net export prices significantly, indicating the dumping of these products in India.

Producers and exporters should contact the Indian ministry to register their participation and receive a questionnaire within 30 days of the probe being announced.



Businesses can ask the Indian ministry to extend the time to hand in the questionnaire.



Due to COVID-19, all information relating to the case should be sent by email to adg11-dgtr@gov.in, adv13-dgtr@gov.in, jd13-dgtr@gov.in, and dd17-dgtr@gov.in.



The MoIT has recommended that Vietnamese producers and exporters complete the questionnaire in a timely manner, stay up-to-date on all relevant information, and consider engaging legal counsel or consultants with considerable experience in anti-dumping cases in India.



Producers were also directed to cooperate with their Indian partners, and should work closely with the MoIT to receive timely support.



Any lack of cooperation may lead to the Indian side deciding to levy the anti-dumping duties requested by the petitioners, the MoIT said.



Vietnamese products will have less of a competitive edge and may lose part or all of their market share in India if high anti-dumping duties are imposed./.

VNA