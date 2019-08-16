The ships are designed by Larsen & Toubro (Photo: VNA)

– India’s Larsen & Toubro shipyard near Chennai city of Tamil Nadu State has launched a project to build 12 high-speed vessels for the Vietnam Border Guard Force, funded by the Indian government’s credit package.The launching ceremony on August 14 drew Rear Admiral KJ Kumar, Flag Officer Commanding of the Tamil Nadu and Puducherry Naval Area and Deputy Commander of the Vietnam Border Guard Force Lieut. Gen. Hoang Dang Nhieu who led a Vietnamese delegation to the event.Addressing the ceremony, Lieut. Gen. Nhieu said Vietnamese and Indian leaders have worked together to strengthen cooperation in many areas, including ship building.The project, the first specific project in the defence partnership between the two countries, plays an important role in fostering bilateral defence ties, he said, expressing his hope the project will be a great success.CEO of Larsen & Toubro Shipbuilding B Kannan said the project is of strategic significance for Vietnam and India.He pledged the company will complete the project as scheduled with the highest quality. So far, Larsen & Toubro has handed over 46 aluminum alloy ships to the Indian coast guard force, he noted.The high speed patrol ships are designed to help coast guards supervise and safeguard sea sovereignty, detect illegal activities such as smuggling and perform search and rescue missions.The aluminum alloy ships are about 35m in length with top speed of 35 nautical miles per hour. They are equipped with modern guiding, monitoring and defence devices.Five of the 12 ships, all designed by the Larsen & Toubro, will be built at Kattupalli shipyard of Larsen & Toubro, while the rest will be erected in Hong Ha shipyard of Vietnam with support from the Indian firm.-VNA