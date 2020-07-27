Business Another factory licensed to export milk to China Another Vietnamese factory has been granted with a transaction code to export dairy products to China, according to the Asia-Africa Market Department under the Ministry of Industry and Trade.

Business Canadian firms eye on investment opportunities in Can Tho More and more Canadian businesses are eager to explore investment opportunities in the Mekong Delta city of Can Tho, especially in the spheres of hi-tech agriculture and waste treatment, said Canadian Consul General to Ho Chi Minh City Kyle Nanas.

Business Bac Giang encouraging production forest development The northern province of Bac Giang is encouraging entities, businesses, and households to invest in production forest development.

Business Vietnam International Travel Mart postponed again due to COVID-19 The Vietnam International Travel Mart 2020 (VITM) will be suspended again amid new developments in the COVID-19 pandemic, according to the Vietnam Tourism Association (VITA).