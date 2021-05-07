India not impose anti-dumping tariffs on Vietnam’s synthetic fibre
The Indian Finance Ministry has issued Decision No 354/154/2020-TRU on not imposing anti-dumping duties on several viscose spun yarn products originating or imported from China, Indonesia, and Vietnam, the Ministry of Industry and Trade’s Trade Remedies Authority has reported.
At a factory in Ha Nam (Photo: VNA)
Hanoi (VNA) - The Indian Finance Ministry has issued Decision No 354/154/2020-TRU on not imposing anti-dumping duties on several viscose spun yarn products originating or imported from China, Indonesia, and Vietnam, the Ministry of Industry and Trade’s Trade Remedies Authority has reported.
On December 30, 2020, the Indian Ministry of Commerce and Industry’s Directorate General of Trade Remedies issued its final conclusion on Investigation No 6/41/2019-DGTR, proposing the country’s Finance Ministry apply a tax of 0.25-0.8 USD per kg on products under investigation and 0.41 USD on each kilo of Vietnamese products.
The investigation began on January 14, 2020 at the request of the Indian Man-made Yarn Manufacturers’ Association, targeting products coded 5510.11.10; 5510.12.10; 5510.1.90; 5510.90.10; and 5510.90.90 and covering a period from April 1 - December 31, 2019.
Figures from the General Department of Vietnam Customs show that the export value of Vietnamese products targeted by the investigation totalled 9.7 million USD in 2019, a rise of 78 percent year-on-year./.
On December 30, 2020, the Indian Ministry of Commerce and Industry’s Directorate General of Trade Remedies issued its final conclusion on Investigation No 6/41/2019-DGTR, proposing the country’s Finance Ministry apply a tax of 0.25-0.8 USD per kg on products under investigation and 0.41 USD on each kilo of Vietnamese products.
The investigation began on January 14, 2020 at the request of the Indian Man-made Yarn Manufacturers’ Association, targeting products coded 5510.11.10; 5510.12.10; 5510.1.90; 5510.90.10; and 5510.90.90 and covering a period from April 1 - December 31, 2019.
Figures from the General Department of Vietnam Customs show that the export value of Vietnamese products targeted by the investigation totalled 9.7 million USD in 2019, a rise of 78 percent year-on-year./.