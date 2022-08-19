India, Philippines hold consultations, strategic dialogue
The 13th Foreign Office Consultations and 4th Strategic Dialogue between India and the Philippines took place in Manila on August 17 and 18, respectively.
According to the Indian Ministry of External Affairs, the events were co-chaired by its Secretary (East) Shri Saurabh Kumar and Theresa P. Lazaro, Under Secretary for Bilateral Relations and ASEAN Affairs at the Philippines Department of Foreign Affairs.
Reviewing the multi-faceted relations between India and the Philippines at the Foreign Office Consultations, both sides expressed their desire to advance bilateral ties and expand engagements in areas including agriculture, trade, pharmaceuticals, fintech, education, defence and security, and people to people exchange.
They also agreed to team up in other fields which are space, development cooperation and civil aviation.
During the Strategic Dialogue, the two sides discussed the countries’ defence and security cooperation and exchanged views on regional and global issues of mutual interest as well as ASEAN-related matters./.
