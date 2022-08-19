World Thailand to extend maximum stays for tourists The Tourism Authority of Thailand will propose the Centre for COVID-19 Situation Administration on August 19 to extend the maximum stays for holders of tourist visas and visas on arrival to encourage them to stay longer in the country.

World Cambodia, China to resume ‘Golden Dragon’ military drill in 2023 Cambodia and China plan to resume their largest annual joint military exercise, dubbed “Golden Dragon”, next year after a suspension over the past two years due to serious floods and the COVID-19 pandemic.

World India, Thailand beef up cooperation across fields Minister of External Affairs of India Subrahmanyam Jaishankar paid an official visit to Thailand from August 16-18 to co-chair the 9th Meeting of the Thailand - India Joint Commission for Bilateral Cooperation with Don Pramudwinai, Thai Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs.

ASEAN ASEAN, China to hold forum on health cooperation The 4th China-ASEAN Forum on Health Cooperation will be held from September 14 to 16 in Nanning, the capital of south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region.