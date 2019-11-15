World SEC, Thai fintech companies set up booths at SFF 2019 To attract foreign investors to the Thai capital market, the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) has arranged for four financial technology (fintech) companies in Thailand to display their products and services at the Singapore FinTech Festival (SFF) 2019.

World Cambodia, China to discuss feasibility of bilateral FTA Cambodia and China will hold the first official consultation on the feasibility of a bilateral free trade agreement (FTA) on December 3 in Beijing, revealed the Chinese Embassy in Phnom Penh.

World Malaysia: Penang police step up prostitution raids Police in Malaysia’s Penang state arrested 10 women working as prostitutes at a hotel in Jelutong, including six Thais, two Indonesians and two Vietnamese, on November 14.

World 5.9-magnitude aftershock strikes Indonesia A 5.9-magnitude aftershock shook Indonesia’s North Maluku province on November 15 after a strong quake hit the area in theearly morning of the same day.