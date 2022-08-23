Vientiane (VNA) - India is seeking to extend the India-Myanmar-Thailand Trilateral Highway to Cambodia, Laos, and Vietnam in order to increase regional connectivity, Vientiane Times reported.

The route will be further expanded from 1,400 to 3,200 km, helping boost trade between India and the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN).



According to the newspaper, the highway, which is part of India’s Look East policy, links Moreh in the northeast of India with Mae Sot in western Thailand via Myanmar. Most of the highway has been completed.



The increased connectivity will enable India's northeast region to export more natural resources to ASEAN countries, especially natural gas and oil.



ASEAN is one of India's important trading partners. India is the seventh largest trading partner and the seventh largest source of foreign direct investment (FDI) among ASEAN dialogue partners in 2020. Trade value between ASEAN and India has increased steadily over the years, reaching more than 91 billion USD last year./.