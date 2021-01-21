India, Singapore hold 5th defence dialogue
The fifth India-Singapore Defence Ministers Dialogue between Indian Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and his Singaporean counterpart Ng Eng Hen was held via video conference on January 20.
Indian Defence Minister Rajnath Singh (Photo: jobconsultancy.in)
During their virtual interaction, both the ministers expressed satisfaction at the progress of defence cooperation engagements between the two countries despite limitations imposed by ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
Rajnath Singh hailed the effectiveness of pandemic mitigation measures implemented in Singapore and the Singapore Armed Forces’ contributions to restricting the spread of COVID-19, and assistance in the repatriation of stranded Indian citizens overseas.
Ng Eng Hen, for his part, reciprocated the compliments and exchanged views on the role of the Armed Forces in the whole of government's approach towards pandemic control.
Both the ministers also expressed satisfaction at the growing bilateral defence ties. Both reviewed the progress of various bilateral defence cooperation initiatives being pursued over the last year and expressed commitments to further elevating the scale of engagements between the Armed Forces as well as in areas of defence technology and industry.
Both the ministers discussed new areas of potential cooperation and articulated their vision in this direction.
During the framework of the dialogue, the ministers witnessed the signing of the Implementing Agreement on Submarine Rescue Support and Cooperation between the Indian Navy and Republic of Singapore Navy./.