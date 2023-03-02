Vinh Hy Bay in the south central province of Ninh Thuan (Photo: VNA)

Khanh Hoa (VNA) – Vietnamese and Indian enterprises on March 1 discussed solutions to boost their cooperation in tourism.

The discussion is within the framework of a conference held by the People’s Committee of the southcentral coastal province of Khanh Hoa and the Indian Embassy in Vietnam to promote cooperation between southcentral localities and India.

At the event, representatives from the provinces’ tourism departments briefed participants on tourism potential and specific tours for Indian visitors.

On this occasion, participants also made suggestions to boost regional linkages, improve human resources training, develop chains of specific tourism products, and support the localities in developing sustainable tourism.

In the first 11 months of 2022, 109,000 Indian tourists visited Vietnam, making India the 9th out of the 10 countries with the most number of tourists to Vietnam./.