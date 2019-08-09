Illustrative image (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) – The Indian Ministry of Commerce and Industry’s Directorate General of Trade Remedies (DGTR) has recommended the imposition of anti-subsidy tariff on welded stainless steel pipes and tubes imported from Vietnam and China for five years, according to the Trade Remedies Authority of Vietnam.



On August 9, 2018, the DGTR launched an anti-subsidy investigation concerning the import of welded stainless steel pipes and tubes from Vietnam and China with codes HS 73061100, 73062100, 73064000, 73066100 and 73066900.



It has reached the final conclusion that there are subsidies benefiting Vietnamese and Chinese manufacturers and exporters, causing significant damage to Indian manufacturing sector since 2014.



The Trade Remedies Authority of Vietnam has suggested the Ministry of Industry and Trade raise issue with the Indian Ministry of Commerce and Industry due to some of its improper calculations. - VNA