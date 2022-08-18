World Indonesia launches new banknotes Indonesia’s Ministry of Finance and Bank Indonesia (BI) have launched seven new banknotes to mark the country’s 77th independence anniversary (August 17).

World Thailand works with Malaysia in railway projects connecting four ASEAN countries The Transport Ministry of Thailand is cooperating with its Malaysian partner to develop a high-speed railway system connecting four members of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN).

World Philippines may extend public health emergency till year-end Philippine President Ferdinand Romualdez Marcos has said that he is mulling extending the nationwide state of public health emergency until the end of this year as the country continues to grapple with COVID-19.