India, Thailand beef up cooperation across fields
Minister of External Affairs of India Subrahmanyam Jaishankar paid an official visit to Thailand from August 16-18 to co-chair the 9th Meeting of the Thailand - India Joint Commission for Bilateral Cooperation with Don Pramudwinai, Thai Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs.
An announcement of India’s Ministry of External Affairs said that the meeting discussed wide ranging issues of mutual interest and reviewed the progress made in various areas, including political, defence-security, economic-commercial, connectivity, cultural, tourism and people-to-people ties.
The ministers welcomed ongoing activities to celebrate the 75th anniversary of the countries’ diplomatic relations. The sides exchanged views on regional and multilateral issues of mutual interest and reiterated their commitment to further strengthen the bilateral multi-dimensional partnership.
The ministers also signed Agreed Minutes of the 9th meeting, which guide the further course of bilateral relations.
Both ministers also witnessed the signing of a memorandum of understanding (MoU) on health and medical research cooperation between the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) and Thai Department of Medical Sciences (DMS); and a MoU for cooperation and collaboration on broadcasting between India’s Prasar Bharti and the Thai Public Broadcasting Service./.