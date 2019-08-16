Friday, August 16, 2019 - 15:51:09

India to build patrol ships for Vietnam

India’s Larsen & Toubro shipyard near Chennai city of Tamil Nadu State has launched a project to build 12 high-speed vessels for the Vietnam Border Guard Force.

