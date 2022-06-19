Politics US hospital ship arrives at Vung Ro Port for Pacific Partnership 2022 USNS Mercy, a hospital ship of the US Military Sealift Command, on June 19 arrived at Vung Ro Port of the central province of Phu Yen, its first destination in the Pacific Partnership 2022 (PP22) mission.

Politics Quang Ninh hopes for stronger investment, tourism links with Mozambique Nguyen Xuan Ky, member of the Party Central Committee and Secretary of the Quang Ninh Provincial Party Committee, hosted a reception on June 18 for President of the Assembly of Mozambique Esperanca Laurinda Francisco Nhiuane Bias, who has been paying an official visit to Vietnam.

Politics Mozambican Assembly President arrives in Hanoi for official visit President of the Assembly of Mozambique Esperanca Laurinda Francisco Nhiuane Bias arrived in Hanoi on June 18, starting her six-day official visit to Vietnam at the invitation of National Assembly Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue.

Politics Vietnam, Cambodia look into land border demarcation A meeting of the Vietnam-Cambodia Joint Committee on Land Border Demarcation and Marker Planting at chair level took place in Phnom Penh, Cambodia from June 13-17.