Indian ambassador visits Telecommunications University in Khanh Hoa
The working session between leaders of the Telecommunications University and Indian Ambassador to Vietnam Pranay Verma on June 19. (Photo: VNA)
Col. Duong Khanh Toan, vice rector of the university, said the traditional cooperation between Vietnam and India have been flourishing and obtained significant achievements in the recent past, especially in defence - security.
The university is maintaining effective cooperation with the Indian Ministry of Defence in various areas, including IT personnel and foreign language training, along with developing and producing IT and telecoms products.
He also gave a brief presentation of training and research activities at the Indian Government-sponsored IT and foreign language centre, also known as the military software park.
Verma expressed his delight at the achievements and values that the centre has created for the training of personnel for the Vietnamese army.
The ambassador said he believed that with the Indian Government’s assistance in the second phase, the centre will become the leading establishment for IT and foreign language training for the Vietnamese military and also shine as a symbol of the two countries’ cooperation in human resources development./.