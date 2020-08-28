World Thai Airways ready to carry foreign tourists Thai Airways International Plc (THAI) is ready to arrange special direct charter flights from six countries and territories to Phuket under the government’s plan to revive the subdued tourism sector, said THAI acting president Chansin Treenuchagron on August 27.

World Vietnam-Cambodia border topographic maps to be sent to UN Cambodian border affairs committee chairman Var Kimhong said the government will send newly-drawn Vietnam-Cambodia border topographic maps to the UN for international recognition.

World ASEAN, US continue to foster economic engagement The ASEAN Economic Ministers (AEM) and the US Trade Representative (USTR) Consultations took place virtually on August 27 as part of the 52nd meeting of the ASEAN Economic Ministers (AEM-52).