Deputy Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh Communist Youth Union in Ho Chi Minh City Truong Minh Tuoc Nguyen speaks at the meeting (Photo: VNA)

HCM City (VNA) – Deputy Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh Communist Youth Union (HCM CYU) in Ho Chi Minh City Truong Minh Tuoc Nguyen on September 26 hosted a reception for a delegation of the Indian National Cadet Corps led by its Director General, Major General Rajesh Negi.



Nguyen said the visit contributes to fostering the traditional friendship between the two countries in general and the increase of their youth cooperation in particular.



For his part, Negi underlined the need to have more exchange activities between the two nations, and to design specialised topics for their youth to exchange and learn more from each other's experience.



The two sides discussed and agreed on the necessity to continue exchange activities and visits and to create opportunities for young people of the two countries to share experience, contributing to strengthening the growing friendship between the two countries in general and their youth in particular.



Besides cultural exchange activities, the youth of the two countries will have more cooperative activities such as creative start-ups, information technology, digital transformation, medical development./.