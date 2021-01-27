Indian e-newspaper highlights Vietnam’s role in region
India’s e-newspaper Times of India on January 26 ran an article about the 13th National Congress of the Communist Party of Vietnam, spotlighting Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc’s speech at the congress opening.
The 13th National Congress of the Communist Party of Vietnam takes place from January 25 to February 2 (Photo: VNA)
The article quoted the Vietnamese PM as saying that the congress is taking place at a time of complicated regional and international developments and global challenges such as climate change, natural disasters and pandemics.
In that sense, Vietnam’s 13th National Party Congress comes at a historic time not only for Vietnam but also for the Indo-Pacific region as a whole, it said, adding that there are multiple challenges and opportunities.
Having made tremendous economic progress over the last 15 years, Vietnam’s policy of “Doi Moi” (Renewal) has not only raised prosperity for the Vietnamese people but also significantly bolstered the country’s regional and international position, it said. In fact, most international stakeholders want to do business in Vietnam today given the latter’s stable policy environment, the country’s impressive framework of free trade agreements and the ability to quickly move up the value chain. Add to this Vietnam’s praiseworthy handling of the COVID-19 pandemic, and many see Vietnam as an investment destination and manufacturing hub for the coming decades, the article noted.
It went on to say that it is precisely why the international community must support Vietnam at this opportune moment when it is looking to set the policy direction for the next 25 years.
“And if Vietnam is successfully supported in its desire to champion a positive, collaborative, international rules-based order in the Indo-Pacific, it will be a huge boost for East Asia in realising its full potential,” the article said, asserting that Vietnam today is an idiom for East Asia as a whole, and if Vietnam succeeds, East Asia will succeed. Which is why Vietnam’s 13th Party Congress is an event that the international community must pay close attention to, it concluded./.