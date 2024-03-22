Business Vietnam earns 160 million USD from rubber exports in Feb Vietnam shipped 110,000 tonnes of rubber abroad last month, earning more than 160 million USD, according to the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development (MARD).

Business Binh Duong records high economic expansion in Q1 The southern industrial hub of Binh Duong is likely to record a 16.2% rise year on year in exports of nearly 8 billion USD in the first quarter of 2024 thanks to the strong recovery of local firms.

Business 140 int’l delegations to join Vietnam International Defence Expo 2024 As many as 140 international delegations from 50 countries worldwide will be invited to the Vietnam International Defence Expo 2024, which is scheduled to take place at the Gia Lam Airport in Hanoi from December 19-22.

Business Construction starts on first railway project using RoK’s ODA A kick-off ceremony for the construction of the Khe Net pass railway rehabilitation project was held on March 22 by the Ministry of Construction, the People’s Committee of central Quang Binh province, and the Republic of Korea (RoK)’s Economic Development Cooperation Fund (EDCF).