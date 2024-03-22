Indian enterprises explore cooperation opportunities in Binh Phuoc
A Vietnam-India business and investment conference was held in the southern province of Binh Phuoc on March 22 by the provincial People's Committee.
At the Vietnam-India business and investment conference held in the southern province of Binh Phuoc on March 22. (Photo: VNA)Binh Phuoc (VNA) – A Vietnam-India business and investment conference was held in the southern province of Binh Phuoc on March 22 by the provincial People's Committee.
Speaking at the event, Director of the provincial Centre for Investment, Trade and Tourism Promotion Tran Quoc Duy expressed his confidence that the combination of Binh Phuoc's advantages and Indian firms’ experience, financial capacity, and business management skills will yield tangible benefits for both sides. He pledged to provide support and favourable conditions for investment, production and business activities and implementation of projects by enterprises.
In his remarks, Consul General of India in Ho Chi Minh City Madan Mohan Sethi highly lauded the province’s potential in industries, agriculture and exports as well as its investment attraction policies targeting domestic and foreign enterprises.
Noting that many Indian businesses have shown interest in and conducted research on the destination, the diplomat expressed his hope that there will be exchanges and collaboration between them and Binh Phuoc to further strengthen the Vietnam-India relations in the time to come.
The southern province holds a strategic position in the East-West economic corridor, serving as the Southeastern region’s gateway to the Central Highlands, deep-water ports, international airports, and to Cambodia, Laos, and Thailand.
Currently, Binh Phuoc has 13 industrial parks covering a total area of 6,061 ha, with an occupancy rate of nearly 70%. Between 2021 and 2030, it plans to expand its industrial land by 10,400 ha./.