Dr. Bimal Mawandia (L), chairman of the Indian Silk Export Promotion Council, introduces Indian silk products to representatives of Vietnamese businesses at the Buyer-Seller Meet. (Photo: VNA)

A delegation of business executives representing 30 Indian companies led by the chairman of the Indian Silk Export Promotion Council met their Vietnamese counterparts at the Buyer-Seller meet held in Ho Chi Minh City on May 21.The visitors were from companies producing silk, fabrics, ready-made garments, silk scarves, stoles, Pareo shawls evening wear, beachwear, fashion accessories, tops, bottoms, trousers, jackets, kaftans, bags, embroidered shawls, silk blended products, natural silk carpets and others.Bimal Mawandia, Chairman of the Indian Silk Export Promotion Council, said “India is promoting exports of all textiles. We are presenting the silk sector in India and as per the guidance of the Government of India, we want to increase exports and we are exploring different markets worldwide.”The trip was the first to Vietnam for all of the participating companies, he said.Pham Xuan Hong, Chairman of the HCM City Association of Garment Textile Embroidery-Knitting, said trade relations between Vietnam and India in the garment and textile sector had increased significantly but was still modest compared to the potential of the two countries.The event is expected to enhance connection between businesses of the two sides in the sector, where there is still a lot of potential, he said.Vietnamese garment and textile companies want to have stronger cooperation with Indian counterparts. They have high demand for importing raw materials from India, Hong said.According to the Vietnam Textile and Apparel Association, there are 7,000 enterprises in the industry, providing jobs for three million workers in the country.Vietnam’s garment and textile exports increased by 12 percent last year to over 36 billion USD and exports is expected to top 40 billion USD this year.A similar buyer and seller meet will be held in Hanoi on May 23. - VNA