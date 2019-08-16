Participants at the banquet (Photo: baoquocte.vn)

The Indian Embassy in Vietnam held a banquet to celebrate the 73rd anniversary of the South Asian country’s Independence Day in Hanoi on August 15.Speaking at the event, Indian Ambassador to Vietnam Pranay Verma reviewed his country’s history of struggle for independence and national construction as well as the Vietnam – India friendship.The diplomat said Vietnam is an important partner in India’s Act East policy.He wished Vietnam success as ASEAN Chair for 2020 and a non-permanent member of the UN Security Council in the 2020-2021 tenure.Attending the banquet, Vietnamese Deputy Foreign Minister Le Hoai Trung expressed his delight at the growth of Vietnam-India ties in politics, defence-security, economy-trade, technology, culture and people-to-people exchange.He hoped the two nations will continue sharing common stances on peacekeeping, stability, cooperation and development in the region, adding that he believes in a bright future for the bilateral friendship.-VNA