Vice Chairman of the National Assembly (NA)’s Committee for External Relations Dinh Cong Sy. (Photo: VOV)

Hanoi (VNA) – The ongoing visit by Speaker of the Indian Lok Sabha (the lower house) Om Birla to Vietnam will be a success and further contribute to strengthening the Vietnam-India comprehensive strategic partnership in the coming time.

So said Vice Chairman of the National Assembly (NA)’s Committee for External Relations Dinh Cong Sy to the Vietnam News Agency on the occasion of the visit from April 19-21 at the invitation by NA Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue.

The visit is taking place as the two countries are celebrating the 50th founding anniversary of their bilateral diplomatic ties and the comprehensive strategic partnership is flourishing.

This is Birla’s first visit to Vietnam since he took office in June 2019. The Vietnamese Party and State always give high priority to the Vietnam-India comprehensive strategic partnership, sharing and exchanging experience in realising functions of the countries’ legislative bodies and specifying content of the signed agreements between the Vietnamese NA and the Indian Lok Sabha in September 2016, Sy said.

Of note, the visit is made four months after NA Chairman Hue’s official visit to India and four days after phone talks between Party General Secretary Nguyen Phu Trong and India’s Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Sy underlined that leaders of the countries’ legislative bodies have given priority to visits to each other to enhance mutual trust, which paves the way for cooperation chances in numerous fields of trade and investment.

NA Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue (L) presented a souvenir to Speaker of the Indian Lok Sabha (the lower house) Om Birla during an event in September 2021. (Photo: VNA)

In addition to visits by high-ranking officials, those by committees of the countries’ legislative bodies have been carried out effectively, particularly of the Vietnam-India Parliamentary Friendship Group.

In terms of multilateral activities, delegations of the Vietnamese NA and the Indian parliament regularly exchange viewpoints, including similarities regarding major regional and international issues.

During Birla’s visit, the two sides will discuss situations in each country and the Vietnam-India relations at large, and the cooperation between the countries’ legislative bodies in particular, including experience in the implementation of legislative functions and the fine-tuning of the legal system so as to create a legal corridor conducive for businesses of the countries, Sy stated./.