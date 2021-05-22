Indian media highlight significance of Vietnam’s general elections
Preparations for the elections at an unit of the Military Command of Tuyen Quang province (Photo: VNA)New Delhi (VNA) – Indian media have spotlighted the significance and Vietnam’s preparations for the upcoming elections of deputies to the 15th National Assembly (NA) and People's Councils at all levels for the 2021-2026 tenure on May 23.
The Economic Times ran an article on May 22, stressing that the elections of deputies to the 15th NA on May 23, months after the 13th National Party Congress symbolises continuity in Asia’s emerging economic power and would enable to further strengthen partnership between the Vietnamese NA and Indian Parliament.
According to the article, a total of 866 candidates will contest 500 seats in the 15th National Assembly. Voter turnout on the polling day is also expected to be high. The elections are expected to be highly transparent that uphold the rights of the people of Vietnam.
The new NA of Vietnam is expected to push closer India-Vietnam ties in key regional issues including the East Sea, maritime security and connectivity.
The NA is expected to further foreign policy goals as well as economic objectives, it said, adding that like other wings of government, the Vietnamese NA plays an important role in nation building including foreign policy and economic development by playing an active role in the decision-making process.
The new NA is expected to further the roadmap outlined by the last Party Congress.
Vietnam is now one of the fastest growing economies in the region, with a deep integration with the global economy and high degrees of economic openness, and is fully anchored within the world trading system. Vietnam signed 16 free trade agreements (FTAs), including the Regional Comprehensive Partnership Agreement (RCEP) and Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Trans-Pacific Partnership (CPTPP).
The new NA is expected to push Vietnam’s foreign policy goals including multilateralism and diversification, thus boosting its position in the international arena.
Regarding preparations for the political event, the article said the elections are held while the threats from COVID-19 are still very present and preparations have been made accordingly.
Local authorities of Vietnam have response plans and prioritise efforts to prevent and control the pandemic, it noted.
On the same day, the Eurasia Review also published an article, stating that the the upcoming elections of deputies to the 15th National Assembly and People's Councils at all levels for the 2021-2026 tenure on May 23 is an important political event in Vietnam.
Preparations were in full swing a month ahead of the important event, it said , noting that three rounds of consultations were completed and official lists of people eligible and qualified to run for seats in the NA and the People’s Councils were discussed.
Adequate preparations were also in place so that the elections were held legally, democratically, economically and safely, it said.
The article also mentioned complicated and unpredictable developments of the COVID-19 pandemic that are affecting the preparations for the event.
To ensure the success of the elections and minimise impacts from the pandemic, the National Election Council (NEC) issued a number of documents directing and guiding the election activities in the context of the pandemic, including those instructing the making of voter lists and voting methods for voters undertaking quarantine in localities affected by COVID-19.
Notably, officers and soldiers serving on DK1/8 marine platform exercised their rights and responsibilities as citizens on May 12 by casting an early ballot in the elections of deputies to the NA and all-level People’s Councils in Ba Ria-Vung Tau province for the 2021-2026 tenure, it said.
The article said India can learn from the manner in which elections are held in Vietnam.
With organisations set up in localities to conduct voting, 63 committees at the provincial level, 682 others at the district level, and 10,134 at the communal level, the process is clearly streamlined, it said, noting that there are as many as 84,767 election groups and 69,198,594 voters across the country and the discipline with which they conduct themselves is praiseworthy./.