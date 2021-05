World Top leader’s article contributes to development of Ho Chi Minh’s thought: Russian scholar A recent article written by General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV) Central Committee Nguyen Phu Trong on socialism and the path towards socialism in Vietnam greatly contributes to the development of Ho Chi Minh’s thought, said Prof. Dr Vladimir Kolotov of Russia’s Saint Petersburg State University.

ASEAN Vietnam attends conference on Initiative for ASEAN Integration Vietnam joined nine other ASEAN member states at a regional conference held on May 21 to carry out the Initiative for ASEAN Integration (IAI) work plan IV during 2021-2025, which was adopted at the 37th ASEAN Summit last year.

World Vietnam’s national elections highlighted in German newspaper Germany’s Junge Welt (Young People) newspaper ran an article on May 21 spotlighting the upcoming elections of deputies to the 15th National Assembly (NA) and People’s Councils at all levels for the 2021-2026 tenure and the important contributions by the legislature to the country’s economic development over recent years.

World Philippine President calls for global cooperation against COVID-19 Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte called for global cooperation in the COVID-19 fight at the the Future of Asia Conference held virtually on May 21, underlining the need for equal access to COVID-19 vaccines.