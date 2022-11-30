Multi-role stealth frigate INS Shivalik docks at Nha Rong port. (Photo: VNA)

HCM City (VNA) – Two ships of the Indian Navy, the multi-role stealth frigate INS Shivalik and the INS Kamorta corvette, on November 30 docked at Nha Rong port for a three-day friendly visit to Ho Chi Minh City.



The visit aims to strengthen cultural exchange and tighten bilateral friendship and cooperation between the two armies and navies on the occasion of the 50th anniversary of Vietnam-India diplomatic ties.



The delegation with 670 officers and sailors, led by Col. Sauabh Thakur and Lieut. Col Modit Soni, will pay courtesy calls to leaders of the city, Military Region 7 High Command, Naval Region 2 High Command; and lay a wreath at the President Ho Chi Minh Monument.



They are also due to join friendship activities such as friendly sport matches with officers and soldiers of the Naval Region 2 High Command, an exchange of maritime expertise and passing exercise at sea (PASSEX) and visits to local relic sites./.