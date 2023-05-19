Representatives from Vietnamese agencies welcome Indian naval officials. (Photo:VNA)

Da Nang (VNA) – Two Indian Navy ships, guided missile destroyer INS Delhi and multi-purpose stealth destroyer INS Satpura, docked at Tien Sa port on May 19, starting a courtesy visit to the central city of Da Nang.

Representatives of the Vietnam People's Navy Region 3 Command, the Military Region 5 High Command, the Military Command of Da Nang city, the city’s Border Guard, and the Department of Foreign Affairs welcomed the Indian Navy ships.

At the reception, Rear Admiral Gurcharan Singh, the Indian Navy’s Flag Officer Commanding Eastern Fleet, said that in 2022, the defence ministers of Vietnam and India signed a Joint Vision on Defence Cooperation to 2030 between the two countries in which navy cooperation is a central part of the bilateral defence partnership, covering a wide range of activities, including human resource training and development, bilateral exercises, repair and maintenance, and logistical support to enhance capacity.

During their journey to Da Nang city, both INS Delhi and INS Satpura participated in the first ASEAN-India Maritime Exercise 2023 (AIME) together with navy ships of ASEAN countries, including Vietnam’s Frigate 015-Tran Hung Dao. The exercise highlighted the strong friendship between the navies of the ASEAN countries and India.

Rear Admiral Gurcharan Singh also said that during this visit to Da Nang city, the delegation hopes to step up people-to-people connections, experience the rich culture of Vietnam, and meet with local partners, thus strengthen relations and mutual understanding between the two navies.

The Indian Navy also looks forward to welcoming the Vietnamese Navy's ships and delegation to the upcoming MILAN multinational exercise in India in 2024.

While in Da Nang, Rear Admiral Gurcharan Singh, officers and commanders of two navy ships will pay a courtesy visit to leaders of the Military Region 5 High Command and the municipal People's Committee.

Vietnam and India celebrated the 50th founding anniversary of diplomatic relations last year. The bilateral relations were upgraded to a Comprehensive Strategic Partnership in 2016, and defence cooperation is an important pillar of this partnership./.