World Vietnam sets example of people’s trust in Government: Russian expert Vietnam provides a typical example of people’s trust in the Government, said Prof. Dr. Vladimir Kolotov from the Ho Chi Minh Institute at the Saint Petersburg University, during a recent interview with Sputnik.

World Thailand posts almost 400 traffic deaths in New Year holiday Nearly 400 people died in road accidents across Thailand during the country’s seven-day New Year road safety campaign from December 29, 2020 to January 5, 2021.

World Malaysia PM launches tree planting campaign Malaysian Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin on January 5 officially launched the 100 Million Tree-Planting Campaign 2020-2025.