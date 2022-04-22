Indian parliamentary leader's visit creates motivation for promotion of Vietnam-India ties: Official
The Vietnam visit by Speaker of the Indian Lok Sabha (lower house) Om Birla has made great contributions to the strengthening of the Vietnam-India comprehensive partnership as well as the cooperation between the two parliaments, Chairman of the National Assembly (NA) Committee for External Relations Vu Hai Ha has said.
Speaking to the media on the outcomes of the visit, Ha said that the visit was a continuation of the success of the India visit by Vietnamese NA Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue in 2021.
It showed the high level of mutual trust and the close friendship and relationship between the two legislative bodies, he said, adding that it was a highlight of the activities to celebrate the 50th anniversary of bilateral diplomatic ties in 2022.
During his stay, Birla and Vietanamese Party and State leaders agreed on many issues related to the partnership between the two countries and two parliaments, noted Ha.
In terms of politics, the two sides agreed to increase meetings and delegation exchanges at high and all levels through all channels of Party, State, Government and NA as well as people-to-people exchange. India has been one of the countries that have the highest number of delegation exchanges with Vietnam, with nine visits by leaders of both sides within only nearly six years.
Vietnam and India concurred to work closely together in organising practical and diverse activities to celebrate the 50th anniversary of bilateral diplomatic ties, said Ha.
Regarding economy, trade and investment, India has become one of the 10th largest trade partners of Vietnam with two-way trade growth increasing about 20 percent per year, and revenue doubling over the past five years to over 13 billion USD in 2021. The two sides agreed to continue to create optimal conditions for the expansion of bilateral trade relations, while encouraging businesses to invest in each other’s market.
Meanwhile, defence and security have been an important pillar of the bilateral partnership. Vietnam and India will coordinate closely to implement bilateral action plans and cooperation agreements, while fostering collaboration in non-traditional security issues as well as criminal and terrorism prevention and combat.
Both sides also agreed to strengthen cooperation and experience sharing in areas of Indian strength such as digital transformation, digital economy, information technology, cyber security, 5G service supplying, maritime science, and pharmacieutical management.
Chairman of the National Assembly (NA) Committee for External Relations Vu Hai Ha (Photo: VNA)Vietnam and India also reached consensus on bolstering cultural, tourism cooperation and people-to-people exchange as well as Yoga training, while continuing to work together in restoring cultural heritage in the central region and others of Vietnam.
The Indian side pledged to support the implementation of existing cooperation mechanisms between India and ASEAN, said Ha.
He noted that the relations between the two parliaments of Vietnam and India have seen strong growth over the years. Right after COVID-19 was put under control, NA Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue made a trip to India, which created a new important motivation for the growth of bilateral ties in the new period.
The fostering of ties between the two parliaments have made important conributions to the promotion of the bilateral comprehensive strategic partnership as well as the ensuring of peace, stability, cooperation and prosperity in the Indo-Pacific region and the world, stressed Ha.
He held that the potential remains huge for the two parliaments to further promote their ties, especially in institution building and the completion of the legal system serving post-pandemic socio-economic recovery and development.
In the time to come, the two sides will effectively realise their cooperation agreement reached in 2016, while strengthening cooperation among their committees and friendship parliamentarians’ groups. The two sides will continue to coordinate closely at multilateral forums such as IPU, AIPA, ASEP, APPF, and support each other’s viewpoints on regional and international issues of shared interest.
According to Ha, both sides will review and supervise the implementation of signed agreements between governments, ministries and sectors of both sides to make sure their efficiency.
He said that amid the changing situation in the Indo-Pacific region, Vietnam and India are sharing visions and interests. Vietnam highly values the role of India in the world arena, and believes that India will make more contributions to stability, peace and development in the region and the world.
The official said he believes that the fruitful outcomes of the Indian lower house leader’s visit will create new motivation for the comprehensive strategic partnership between Vietnam and India, making it deeper, more effective and practical in the time to come./.