Vietnamese Ambassador to India Nguyen Thanh Hai (R) and CPI-M Secretary General Sitaram Yechury (Photo: VNA)

New Delhi (VNA) - Secretary General of the Communist Party of India (Marxist) (CPI-M) Sitaram Yechury has vowed to do his best to promote ties with the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV) and the relations between the two countries.

Meeting Vietnamese Ambassador to India Nguyen Thanh Hai, Yechury said India preserves many images of Vietnam, including a road named after President Ho Chi Minh and statues of Uncle Ho in New Delhi capital and Kolkata city.

Expressing his delight at the rapid development and external economic achievements of Vietnam under the leadership of the CPV, he said he is impressed by Indian firms’ interest in the country.

The CPI-M and the CPV as well as the two peoples are always close friends, he stated.

Ambassador Hai, for his part, congratulated Yechury on the development and important achievements of the CPI-M over the past years as the ruling party of Kerala state.

The CPV always treasures the traditional and close relationship with the CPI-M, he said.

The ambassador thanked the CPI-M and the Secretary General for supporting Vietnam, the CPV and Vietnamese people in the past struggle for national liberation as well as national construction and development at present.

Sharing major orientations defined by the 13th National Congress of the CPV, he pledged to continue working closely with the CPI-M to boost ties between the two Parties and two countries for the benefit of the two peoples and for peace, cooperation, development and social progress in the region and the world./.