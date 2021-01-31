The website of India’s Vivekananda International Fund (VIF) runs an article highlighting achievements of Vietnam under the leadership of the Communist Party of Vietnam (Photo: VNA)

New Delhi (VNA) – The website of India’s Vivekananda International Fund (VIF) has run an article by senior researcher Brig Vinod Anand highlighting achievements of Vietnam under the leadership of the Communist Party of Vietnam as well as the Vietnam-India relationship after the party’s 13th National Congress.



The article noted that one of the most significant factors contributing to Vietnam’s present success is the “Doi Moi” (Renewal) political and economic reforms that were ushered in 35 years ago which led to a transformation of economic scenario in Vietnam.



On the diplomatic and foreign policy front Vietnam not only has successfully chaired a multitude of ASEAN meetings but was also instrumental in coordinating a cohesive and joint ASEAN responsive in order to contain the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, it said. Vietnam also successfully fulfilled its role as the Chair of the 41st ASEAN Inter-Parliamentary Assembly (AIPA 41), and as a non-permanent member of the UN Security Council (UNSC).

Another notable achievement was completing of negotiations and signing of Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership (RCEP) and the European Vietnam Free Trade Agreement, it said.



It highlighted that in so far as India -Vietnam relationship is concerned, it has never been stronger with the last summit between two countries having been held on December 21 last year.



The article underlined that India has been a consistent supporter of peace, stability and prosperity in the region and has endorsed Vietnam’s defence and security policies especially so on the issues of East Sea.



At both regional and international arena, India and Vietnam have been cooperating and coordinating their responses in multilateral forums like the ASEAN and the UN. India would continue to work with the coming leadership of Vietnam after the 13th National Party Congress. The bilateral relationship is expected to gain more substance and expansion in scale and scope in the coming years, it concluded./.